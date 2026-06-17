Trump Uses G7 Stage Alongside Modi to Praise Indian Press While Taking an Unscripted Dig at the U.S. Media

In a lighthearted moment that quickly became a major talking point at the G7 Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump shared a warm, unscripted laugh over the distinct styles and contrasting behaviors of their respective media pools.

The candid exchange came at the start of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the summit. As international journalists jostled for position and shouted questions, President Trump turned to PM Modi to praise the traveling Indian press corps—using the moment to take a sharp, public swipe at the American press corps following weeks of escalating domestic media feuds back home.

"Your reporters are much nicer than my reporters," Trump said with a grin, gesturing toward the American press pool. "I think I’d like to trade them."

Prime Minister Modi, known for his tactful handling of spontaneous pressroom dynamics, responded with a broad smile and hearty laughter, acknowledging the compliment while keeping the atmosphere relaxed and cordial.

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Trump Leans Into Ongoing Media War

The lighthearted banter carries a bigger story behind it, coming on the heels of his recent high-profile clashes with major American news networks. In the weeks leading up to the G7 Summit, Trump has frequently targeted the Washington press pool over what he termed as an aggressive coverage of his administration's domestic policy battles, legislative gridlock, and ongoing legal disputes.

At the global forum in Évian, Trump looked to reinforce his claim back home that the American mainstream media treats him unfairly. The difference between the two press pools was clear: while White House reporters repeatedly shouted questions trying to press the President on his domestic controversies, the traveling Indian journalists focused their questions on bilateral policy, energy security, and defense cooperation.

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