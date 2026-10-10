'Trust Is Being Wounded Without Evidence': Why 124 Retired Top Bureaucrats Have Come Out In Defence Of The Election Commission

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday saw the police detain a series of senior Opposition figures as they tried to reach the protest site at Jantar Mantar despite having no permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Among those stopped were former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar.

The Opposition leaders' detentions were against the backdrop of an escalating confrontation over the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition parties have alleged large-scale irregularities in the rolls and have popularised the phrase “vote chori” to term the alleged theft of votes.

Now, into the charged atmosphere stepped 124 former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers. Writing in an open letter to the citizens of India, they defended the Commission and the revision exercise, stressing that accusations of electoral fraud must rest on credible evidence and warning that baseless claims of vote rigging only weaken public faith in democratic institutions.

Who Is Behind The Letter

After the open letter, which came as a big blow to the Opposition parties, the signatories stressed that their intervention was not political. They pointed to decades spent running and studying elections, including the preparation of electoral rolls and the securing of strong rooms where electronic voting machines are kept.

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They opened their contradiction with a clear disclaimer, saying, “We belong to no party. We write because one word, ‘rigged’, is now thrown at our elections without evidence, and every repetition wounds democratic trust that belongs to all of us.”

Drawing on personal memory, the officers contrasted today’s process with the violence of the past. They wrote, “We know what a rigged election looks like. We served in those days you know only from films: the katta at the booth, the bahubali's men, ballot boxes stuffed or stolen, voters turned away. Booth capturing was so common that Parliament made it a crime in 1989. When violence speaks, democracy falls silent.”

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At the time, when the Opposition leaders cry foul after only losing elections, for the 124 bureaucrats, history makes current allegations sound hollow without proof.

Why Bihar Is Their Main Example

The letter holds up the 2025 Bihar Assembly election as evidence of how much the administration has improved. The state, once synonymous with booth capturing, completed that election without a single re-poll, a first in the state's history. Voter turnout reached the highest level since 1951, and women voted in record numbers.

The officers explained the outcome as a product of system design rather than individual virtue. They wrote, saying, “Today, Bihar, once synonymous with booth capturing, held its 2025 election without a single re-poll, a first in its history. Turnout was the highest since 1951, and women voted in record numbers. This did not happen because officials became saints. It happened because the system that ECI created trusts no one blindly.”

Safeguards Inside Every Polling Station

The letter particularly explained a layered process of observation. According to the retired officers, every candidate’s polling agent can observe proceedings at a polling station and receive a signed account of the votes cast. Electronic voting machines are sealed in the presence of agents, with their signatures forming part of the process, before the machines are transported to strong rooms.

Those strong rooms are secured under arrangements that allow candidates and their representatives to monitor them, reducing the scope for unauthorised access to voting machines before counting.

The officers also underlined the matching of paper slips with machine counts, a safeguard the Supreme Court upheld in 2024. They then take their emphasis to the national level, saying, “Every candidate's agent watches every booth and takes home a signed count of the votes cast. Machines are sealed with the agents' signatures and guarded in strong rooms that candidates may watch. Paper slips are matched with machine counts, a safeguard the Supreme Court upheld in 2024. Rigging would need the silence of tens of thousands of officials from governments of every political colour, and of the losing parties' own agents. No such conspiracy has ever been proved. The same logic governs the top.”

Returning to that central claim, the letter repeats the improbability of a hidden nationwide fix. “Rigging would need the silence of tens of thousands of officials from governments of every political colour, and of the losing parties' own agents…..No such conspiracy has ever been proved,” it said.

Constitutional Shield Around The Commission

The former civil servants also reminded readers of the institutional structure of the poll body. They cited a Supreme Court ruling in 1995 upholding the multi-member structure of the Election Commission. “The Election Commission was made a multi-member body, a design the Supreme Court upheld in 1995, so that no one person holds such power,” the officers wrote.

They added that the presence of three election commissioners allows questions to be considered collectively, reducing the risk of unilateral decision-making. The letter ended with a pointed observation, “A system cannot be honest when you win and rigged when you lose.”

It also questions the motive behind the Opposition campaign, stating, “If the system you call rigged is the same one that handed you your victories, ask yourself whether it is the system you doubt, or only the result. Democracies are worn away by those who create loud political narratives to incite volatile sections of citizens without sufficient proven evidence that their vote was never counted, or their vote doesn't matter. That's clearly an attempt to find relevance after being discarded by people through the electoral system.”