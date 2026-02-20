Truth Is Unstoppable! Congress Leader Pawan Khera Withdraws Defamation Lawsuit Against Arnab Goswami

Noida: In a major legal victory for Republic Media Network, Congress leader Pawan Khera has backed down and withdrawn the defamation suit filed against Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. As Khera retreated, the Delhi High Court dismissed the lawsuit, bringing the legal proceedings to a close. The huge setback for Congress comes after Khera failed to stand his ground over five hearings.

The defamation suit stemmed from a television debate aired during Operation Sindoor on May 15, 2025. Pawan Khera claimed that some allegedly defamatory remarks were made against the Congress during the debate.

Lawyer Gaurav Dudeja, representing Republic TV, said, “This is another victory for Mr. Goswami and Republic TV in its fight for journalistic freedom and freedom of speech…This case has been withdrawn even without issuance of notice.”

Republic Media Network has described the development as a significant legal victory, arguing that the reportage in question were based on information available in the public domain. The network also pointed out that similar coverage had been carried by multiple media organisations, even though the legal action was directed only against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV