'Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Blames Son's Death on 'Excessive Drugs,', Denies 'Baseless' Allegations After Charges

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa has vehemently refuted all allegations made against him following the death of his son, Aquil Akhtar, calling them "baseless" and asserting that the truth would soon be revealed.

The controversy began after an FIR was filed against Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultana, and two other family members, based on a social media post and video recorded by Aquil before his death. The video, which went viral, reportedly contained serious allegations against his family, including an accusation that his wife was having an affair with his father. A neighbor, Shamshudin, whom Mustafa identified as the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MLA, filed a formal complaint with the Panchkula police, claiming Aquil's death was a murder.

Reacting to the FIR, Mustafa stated, "The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone's guilt has been proven."

Mustafa's Defense and Claims of Drug Use

Speaking to the media in Saharanpur, Mustafa attributed his son's death to excessive drug consumption.

"My son had been a drug addict for 18 years," he revealed.

"I will not say much more. I got him treated at several places. I used to lock him in the room for two to three days," he said.

The family had also issued a statement earlier, saying Aquil had been "mentally weak for a long time" and that his death was due to an overdose.

Recounting the day of his son's death, Mustafa said, "On October 16, when we entered the room, he was already dead. He was consuming excessive drugs. We knew that allegations would be made against us, that's why we got the post-mortem done."

He made it clear that he intends to fight the allegations vigorously.

"The person making allegations against me... We got him treated at many places. After my son's death, we were grieving. But when allegations were made, today I have buried the father inside me and will now face the accusations like a soldier," he stated, adding that he believed a conspiracy was being hatched against his "high-profile family."

Police Investigation Underway

Aquil, who lived with his family in Panchkula, was rushed to a hospital after his health deteriorated but was declared brought dead, as per reports.

Based on the viral video and the complaint, the police registered a case against four members of the family, including Aquil's father, mother, and sister. An SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed to investigate the matter, led by ACP Vikram Nehra.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, ACP Nehra confirmed the investigation's next steps.

"The post-mortem report is inconclusive on the cause of death; a determination will only be made after the chemical examination and viscera report, which have been received," he said.

ACP Nehra detailed the forensic work:

-The reports will be sent for forensic analysis to two locations: Karnal and Sonipat.

-The team will also forensically examine the viral video to confirm whether it was uploaded from Aquil's phone.

-All those accused and named in the FIR will be called for questioning soon.

-Aquil's medical history will be reviewed, and the doctors who treated him will be asked for information.

-Aquil's phone and electronic devices will be sent to forensics for examination.

-People close to Aquil, including his friends and relatives, will also be called for questioning.