'Trying to Silence Us': RG Kar Rape Victim's Parents 'Beaten Up' by Kolkata Police, Sustain Injuries

Kolkata: The parents of the R.G. Kar rape victim, Abhaya, were allegedly assaulted by Kolkata Police on Saturday while on their way to join the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest march to the state secretariat.

According to reports, police resorted to lathicharge at multiple locations, including Park Street, where the victim’s parents were present.

The day marked the first anniversary of the rape and murder incident, with protest rallies held across Kolkata and other parts of Bengal demanding justice for Abhaya.

Tensions escalated when demonstrators attempted to break through police barricades to march towards Nabanna. The victim’s mother accused the police of attacking her, stating that her head was swollen from the assault and her back bore baton marks. She alleged that the authorities were attempting to silence her.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that not only were BJP MLAs baton-charged, but Abhaya’s parents were also injured in the police action. He, along with other BJP leaders, staged a sit-in protest on the road, vowing to continue until directed otherwise by the victim’s parents. Reiterating his demand, Adhikari declared, “Mamata should go.”

The victim’s mother told reporters, “Police has attacked us during protest. My head is swollen from the police’s beating. My entire back bears the marks of lathi blows. They want to kill us too… Trying to silence us by beating. We cannot be suppressed.”

Former cricketer and BJP leader Ashok Dinda issued a provocative warning during the demonstration, stating, “That day is not far when we will have to beat up the police as well. They will be thoroughly thrashed. Once the BJP gives instructions from the top, we will beat up the police so much that they will have to hide behind Mamata Banerjee.”

Meanwhile, in Howrah’s Santragachi area, a group of protesters attempted to breach iron barricades set up by the police. Authorities issued repeated loudspeaker announcements, urging demonstrators to comply with the Calcutta High Court’s order to maintain law and order. However, several protesters were seen scaling the 10-foot barricades and using blunt tools to dismantle them, creating pathways for others.

Another rally has been scheduled from Hazra crossing in south Kolkata to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat later in the day.

Participants in the protests carried the national flag and banners calling for justice for Abhaya and the Chief Minister’s resignation. To prevent further unrest, the police have deployed heavy security, including RAF units and water cannons, at strategic points to block the march.