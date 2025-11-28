TTE Booked for Murder After Navy Officer's Wife Found Dead on Tracks; Family Suspects Foul Play

New Delhi: A case has been filed against a train Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after 32-year-old Aarti Yadav, the wife of a Navy officer, was found dead on railway tracks in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

She had been travelling alone to Delhi on the Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Special Train for medical treatment and what was initially reported as an accident. Her death has now triggered serious suspicion after her family alleged she was pushed off the moving train after a dispute over her ticket with the TTE. An unidentified traveller on the train had reportedly alerted railway officials about the confrontation in the coach, they said.

CO GRP Uday Pratap Singh confirmed that while the initial memo described the death as a fall, the family’s allegations warranted serious examination. “A murder case has now been registered against the TTE, and a detailed investigation has begun,” he said.

Her body was found lying on the side of the tracks on the Samho–Bharathana railway line. According to the family, she had an argument with the TTE regarding her ticket, a dispute that escalated significantly.

When family members reached the location on Thursday morning, they found Aarti’s purse lying four kilometres away from where her body was found. Her mobile phone’s last location also showed a different spot altogether. With the body, purse, and phone scattered across three locations, the family insisted that this could not be a routine accident.

They believe the separation of belongings suggests a struggle, external interference, or a deliberate push.