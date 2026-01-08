Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting: 6 More Arrested, Total 11 In Custody

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested six more persons accused of pelting stones during an anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate of the national capital on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after a social media post claimed that the mosque was being demolished.

Those arrested on Thursday have been identified as Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed.

DCP (central) Nidhin Valsan said, “We will seek the custody of all the accused. A list of 10 people who incited the crowd has been prepared. We have come to know that voice messages were circulated on around five WhatsApp groups, which apparently are religious and community groups.”

On Wednesday, the police had arrested five persons in connection with the case. A total of 11 suspects are now in the custody of the Delhi Police. The police have also intensified search for YouTuber Salman, who allegedly incited people during the stone-pelting that took place during the demolition drive.

Earlier in the day, the demolition drive resumed near the mosque. A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws.

The police had on Thursday identified 30 people, identified using CCTV footage and viral videos, linked to the incident. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area.

In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity.