TVK-AIADMK Deal Nears Closure? Who All Did CM Vijay Meet Ahead Of the Floor Test

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is bracing for a significant shift as Chief Minister Vijay prepares for a crucial floor test. Just days after taking the oath of office, Vijay visited the residence of AIADMK leader C. Ve. Shanmugam on Tuesday to consolidate support from a breakaway faction of the AIADMK.

A Major Shift in Assembly Numbers

The meeting, which included prominent figures like SP Velumani, C. Vijayabaskar, and C. Ve. Shanmugam, signaled a formal alliance between the TVK-led government and the anti-EPS faction. Approximately 30 MLAs have reportedly broken ranks with the main AIADMK leadership to back the new Chief Minister.

With this infusion of support, Vijay’s projected strength in the assembly is expected to climb to 150, comfortably securing his position before the upcoming vote. The list of supporters includes high-profile names such as:

Natham Viswanathan and MR Vijayabaskar

KC Veeramani and KP Anpazhagan

Kamaraj, Isakki Subbaiah, and Sathiyabhama

The Ideological Divide Within AIADMK

The split within the AIADMK has now become a wide-open fracture. The rebel group, representing nearly two-thirds of the party's legislative strength, cited ideological consistency as their reason for backing Vijay.

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C. Ve. Shanmugam clarified the faction’s stance, stating that he would officially hand over a letter of support to the TVK government. Highlighting the internal friction regarding a potential alliance with their traditional rivals, Shanmugam said:

“We founded this party against the DMK. For 53 years, our politics have been centred around opposing the DMK. A proposal was put forward suggesting an AIADMK government be formed with DMK support. However, the majority of our members rejected it.”

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Warnings of Disciplinary Action

The main wing of the AIADMK, loyal to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has not taken this rebellion lightly. In an attempt to stem the tide of defections, senior leader Agri SS Krishnamurthy issued a stern warning to those planning to vote in favor of the TVK government.

“AIADMK has directed all its MLAs to vote against TVK in the Tamil Nadu assembly floor test tomorrow. Action will be taken against those MLAs who act against the party’s directive,” Krishnamurthy stated.