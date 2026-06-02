Tamil Nadu Shocker: 2 TVK Functionaries Arrested For Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Woman Over Fake Job Promise

Ramanathapuram: In a disturbing incident, two functionaries of the regional Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party have been arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman after luring her with the false promise of an employment opportunity, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 35-year-old Balasubramaniam and 28-year-old Jayapal.

Following a prompt investigation by law enforcement units, both men were produced before a local magistrate and subsequently remanded to judicial custody at the Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Lured into a Moving Vehicle under a Fake Pretext

According to senior police officials handling the case, the criminal conspiracy came to light when the two political functionaries approached the victim, offering to leverage their positions to secure her a stable job.

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Trusting their assurances, the unsuspecting woman agreed to accompany them to discuss the employment arrangements.

The accused picked up the victim in a car and began driving toward the Ervadi area located within the Ramanathapuram district. During the journey, the men offered the victim a seemingly harmless beverage.

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However, investigators revealed that the drink had been heavily laced with chemical sedatives.

Once the powerful narcotics took effect and left the victim in a vulnerable, semi-conscious state inside the moving vehicle, the duo allegedly committed the sexual assault.

Police Investigation and Crackdown

After recovering from the effects of the sedatives, the victim approached law enforcement to report the harrowing ordeal.

Realising the sensitivity and gravity of the offence, authorities immediately routed the complaint to the Srivaikuntam All Women Police Station, where the case was registered.

Utilising localised intelligence networks and tracking the vehicle's movement patterns, officers successfully closed in on both Balasubramaniam and Jayapal, placing them under arrest.

Local police are currently gathering forensic evidence from the vehicle and awaiting medical reports to solidify the prosecution's case.