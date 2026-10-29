TVK Leader Christopher Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student in Kanyakumari

New Delhi: Police have arrested Christopher, a Central District Executive Committee member of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly sexually harassing a second-year MA student after offering her a lift near Thuckalay in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. The arrest was made after the politician went absconding following the registration of a formal case against him.

According to preliminary details provided by law enforcement, the incident took place while the survivor, a student at a private college in Nagercoil, was waiting at a bus stop along with a female friend who is also reportedly associated with the TVK.

As an unexpected downpour lashed the area, Christopher passed by in his car, recognised the friend, and offered them both a ride, citing the heavy rain and assuring them he was heading in the same direction.

Incident and Police Probe

After dropping off the victim's friend first, Christopher continued driving towards the student's residence. However, while en route, he allegedly pulled over the vehicle at a midway point along a secluded stretch and sexually harassed her inside the car.

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The student managed to confront him and get out of the vehicle. Christopher subsequently dropped her off near her home before fleeing the scene.

Upon reaching home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family and informed her friend. Accompanied by her parents, she approached the Thuckalay police station to lodge an official complaint.

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Police subsequently registered a case under relevant statutory provisions regarding crimes against women.

"The accused was absconding immediately after the case was registered. A special team tracked him down and executed the arrest. Further investigation is actively underway to gather all physical and circumstantial evidence," stated a senior official from the Kanyakumari Police Department.