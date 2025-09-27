Republic World
Updated 27 September 2025 at 23:05 IST

Karur Stampede: Inquiry Ordered, CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of those who died in Karur stampede. ₹1 lakh will be awarded to those undergoing intensive medical treatment in hospitals.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Vijay's rally in Karur turned deadly as over 30 died due to overcrowding
Vijay's rally in Karur turned deadly as over 30 died due to overcrowding | Image: Republic
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office has shared that a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will be constituted to investigate the deadly Karur stampede that unfolded at actor Vijay's rally in the district. It has also been announced that the families of the dead will receive ₹10 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Over 30 have died and close to 60 are reported injured in the stampede at Vijay's roadshow.

As per ANI, sources have revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu to take stock of the situation following the stampede in the state. He also assured them to provide all support from the Central government if required.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Stampede at TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Leaves Over 30 Dead, Many Injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "I will personally visit Karur tonight to meet the families of the victims, to offer my condolences and also visit those receiving treatment in hospitals."

Also read: Vijay Turns His Back On Karur Stampede Victims, Leaves District Soon After Rally Turns Deadly | Watch

Vijay's rally at Karur saw overcrowding which led to a stampede | Image: X

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including 8 children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today, I was deeply shocked and pained. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care. To ensure this, I have deputed the Minister for School Education and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare to Karur immediately. Additionally, the District Collectors of Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul have been sent to Karur with medical teams to assist," Stalin said.

Vijay addressees a huge crowd during his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu | Image: X

He added, "I have also ordered that Rs 10 lakh each be given from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased. Rs 1 lakh each be given to those undergoing intensive medical treatment in hospitals. Furthermore, to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report to the government, a one-member Commission of Inquiry under retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will be immediately constituted."

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 23:02 IST

