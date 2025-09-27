Karur Stampede: Inquiry Ordered, CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office has shared that a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will be constituted to investigate the deadly Karur stampede that unfolded at actor Vijay's rally in the district. It has also been announced that the families of the dead will receive ₹10 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Over 30 have died and close to 60 are reported injured in the stampede at Vijay's roadshow.

As per ANI, sources have revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu to take stock of the situation following the stampede in the state. He also assured them to provide all support from the Central government if required.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "I will personally visit Karur tonight to meet the families of the victims, to offer my condolences and also visit those receiving treatment in hospitals."

Vijay's rally at Karur saw overcrowding which led to a stampede | Image: X

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including 8 children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today, I was deeply shocked and pained. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care. To ensure this, I have deputed the Minister for School Education and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare to Karur immediately. Additionally, the District Collectors of Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul have been sent to Karur with medical teams to assist," Stalin said.

Vijay addressees a huge crowd during his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu | Image: X