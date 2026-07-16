Twin Earthquake Tremors Rock Gujarat’s Kutch District

Panic gripped parts of Gujarat this afternoon as the ground shook twice in quick succession, forcing residents to rush out of their homes.

At 2:20 pm, the first tremor struck Khavda in Kutch district, registering 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale. Just three minutes later, at 2:23 pm, a second quake followed in Dholavira measuring 3.2 magnitude.

Residents reported feeling the jolts clearly, with many abandoning homes and shops to gather in open spaces. While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, the twin quakes have sparked concern across the region, reminding locals of Kutch’s vulnerability to seismic activity.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster management teams remain on alert.