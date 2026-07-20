Women's Body Found On Bed, Man Hanging From Fan: Twin Mystery Deaths Spark Panic in Delhi’s Amar Colony; Police Probes

New Delhi: A wave of panic gripped South East Delhi’s Amar Colony area after the bodies of a young woman and an unidentified man were discovered under highly suspicious circumstances inside a residential apartment on Monday.

The discovery was made inside a rented flat located in the Sant Nagar locality, prompting a massive mobilisation of local police and a specialised forensic team.

According to senior police officials handling the case, the deceased woman has been identified as 26-year-old Anjali, a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Investigators revealed that Anjali had been leasing and residing in the Sant Nagar flat for the past two years, working as a digital marketer in Nehru Place. Her body was found lying motionless on the bed inside the apartment.

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In the same room, the body of an unidentified male, estimated by authorities to be around 30 years old, was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

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