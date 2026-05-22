Twisha Death Mystery Deepens: Family Cites Republic Expose On Giri Bala's May 12 Call Logs, Asks ‘Why Were CCTV Teams Contacted?’

New Delhi: Fresh questions have been raised in the Twisha Sharma death case after the victim’s family issued a detailed press note responding to Republic Media Network’s explosive revelations on alleged call records linked to accused Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law.

In the statement issued on May 22, Twisha’s father said the family had no prior knowledge of the individuals allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh immediately after the incident and only learnt about the communications through court documents and media reports.

The family has now demanded answers over the timing, frequency and purpose of calls allegedly made to several influential individuals, officials and persons associated with CCTV maintenance and electronic evidence systems. The press note specifically points to communications with Rohit Vishwakarma and Vinod Wani, both linked to CCTV-related work, raising concerns over the handling of digital evidence in the case.

According to the documents attached with the press note, Giribala Singh allegedly spoke with Rohit Vishwakarma at 4:03 PM on May 13, while multiple calls were also reportedly exchanged with Vinod Wani on the same day.

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The family has also highlighted repeated calls between Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, described in the note as an absconding accused. The attached records show calls allegedly taking place late on May 12 and multiple times on May 13.

Calling the developments deeply disturbing, the family said it was unable to understand why persons linked to CCTV systems or technical services became involved in communications immediately after the incident. However, the family clarified that it was not drawing conclusions and only seeking a fair and transparent probe into the sequence of events.

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The press note further urged the SIT to independently examine all call detail records, CCTV logs, maintenance records and digital communications from the crucial hours following Twisha Sharma’s death.

Twisha’s family also questioned why they were allegedly not informed promptly while multiple calls were reportedly being made to various individuals holding influential positions. The family has sought clarity on who was contacted first, why those persons were contacted and whether any of the communications had relevance to the investigation.

The statement additionally raises concerns about the preservation of evidence, the timing of FIR-related actions and the handling of forensic procedures in the immediate aftermath of the incident.