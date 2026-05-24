‘Aspired For Glamorous Lifestyle’: Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth Claims Marital Rift Escalated After Pregnancy, Alleges She Rejected ‘Domestic Life’

Bhopal: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the Twisha Sharma death case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has extracted vital disclosures from her husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, during his seven-day custodial interrogation.

Following a high-drama 10-day run that culminated in his apprehension in Jabalpur, Samarth was produced before Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta, who remanded him in police custody until May 29.

The court ordered a seven-day police remand to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Investigators have begun intensive questioning regarding the couple's strained marital relations.

According to sources, Samarth Singh has attempted to pin the breakdown of the marriage on lifestyle differences and sudden behavioural changes following a critical domestic milestone.

Advertisement

The Pregnancy and Lifestyle Rift

During intense questioning led by ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, Samarth Singh attempted to attribute the collapse of the five-month-old marriage to sharp lifestyle differences that allegedly peaked after a domestic milestone.

During his interrogation by the SIT, Samarth claimed that the dynamics of their relationship underwent a drastic transformation after April 17, 2026, the day Twisha’s pregnancy was confirmed.

Advertisement

Samarth reportedly said that Twisha's behavioural patterns changed significantly after the pregnancy confirmation.

He alleged that she grew increasingly reluctant to settle into a conventional domestic setup, asserting that she aspired to pursue a more glamorous lifestyle rather than lead a routine household life.

The initial autopsy report previously revealed that an enlargement of the uterus and retained tissue indicated a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) was performed just a week before her tragic death.

The SIT is investigating whether the termination itself became a flashpoint for physical or mental abuse.

Bengaluru vs. Ajmer Travel Dispute

Detailing the immediate events leading up to the final conflict, Samarth recounted a severe disagreement centred around a planned domestic trip.

According to his statement to the SIT, flight tickets had already been booked for both Samarth and Twisha to travel to Bengaluru. According to Samarth, Twisha abruptly refused to board the flight to Bengaluru at the last minute.

Instead of proceeding with the pre-planned itinerary, she strongly insisted on travelling to Ajmer to stay with her brother.

Samarth stated to the investigators that the couple's heated confrontation stemmed entirely from this travel dispute and her absolute refusal to head to Bengaluru.

AIIMS Delhi Mounts Second Autopsy

A medical team comprising four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has reached Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma on Sunday, following earlier directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that a fresh autopsy be conducted by a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with the team departing earlier in the day and subsequently arriving in Bhopal with advanced medical equipment to carry out the procedure.

This second intervention was heavily mandated after Twisha's family, including her brother Major Harshit Sharma, flatly rejected the local police’s initial "suicide by hanging" angle.

The family points to the first autopsy findings, which documented multiple antemortem blunt-force injuries, including a 2cm bruise beneath her scalp, neck abrasions, and bruising across her forearms and wrists, as definitive proof of physical assault before her death.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo-motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is likely to consider the matter on Monday.

The judicial order, effective from May 23 to May 29, was granted to facilitate further interrogation into the circumstances leading up to her death.

The decision followed the formal production of the accused before the magistrate on Saturday, after his medical examination.

Family Asks For Justice

Twisha Sharma, originally a resident of Noida who won Miss Pune in 2012, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on May 12 at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she had been subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family members.

The allegations triggered widespread outrage and demands for a detailed investigation into the case.

The family has firmly alleged severe mental torture, domestic abuse, and relentless demands regarding a Rs 20 lakh fixed deposit as the actual drivers behind her tragic death.

The SIT, led by ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, continues to verify Samarth’s claims against digital and forensic evidence.

His phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to recover deleted data. At the same time, the Supreme Court has registered a suo motu case for the procedural handling of the matter.