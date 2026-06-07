Republic Exposes Procedural Lapses in Twisha Sharma Case: Missing Signatures From Crucial Belt Seizure Memo Raises Serious Questions

Bhopal: The ongoing investigation into the tragic death of 33-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma has been hit by a series of revelations, plunging the core of the police inquiry into deep controversy.

Official case documents recently placed on record have exposed major procedural gaps, raising critical questions about whether the crime scene was severely compromised from the very beginning.

The most glaring discrepancy centres on the alleged nylon ligature belt, the absolute cornerstone of the suicide theory put forth by the accused.

Court documents submitted by the defence on behalf of the victim's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, reveal a shocking irregularity.

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While standard police procedures strictly dictate that all confiscated items must be verified, page 32 of the official seizure memo, which documents the recovery of the belt, completely lacks the mandatory signatures of the two primary accused, Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh.

The omission becomes significantly more problematic when compared to the rest of the file.

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Moving to page 34 of the same memo, which logs the seizure of other personal belongings, documents, and mobile phones, the signatures of both Giribala and Samarth are prominently and neatly recorded.

This unexplained "signature gap" on the single most vital piece of physical evidence has ignited intense speculation over the chain of custody and the authenticity of the recovery process.

This is not the first time the ligature belt has compromised the integrity of the investigation.

It was previously exposed that this critical item was completely withheld from the medical board at AIIMS Bhopal during the initial post-mortem examination.

Because the investigating officer failed to supply the belt to forensic doctors, experts were left entirely unable to perform a scientific correlation to determine if the specific marks on Twisha’s neck actually matched the strap design.

Adding to the growing list of investigative red flags is a highly troubling timeline discrepancy involving Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh.