Twisha Sharma Case: Accused Husband Samarth Singh Taken to AIIMS For Medical Examination Ahead of Court Appearance

Bhopal: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the suspicious death of former model Twisha Sharma, a specialised police team on Wednesday morning escorted the prime accused, her husband, Samarth Singh, out of the Katara Hills police station to undergo mandatory medical procedures.

The high-profile movement is part of a tightly coordinated legal and investigative protocol as the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) prepares to officially hand over the custody of the accused to central investigators.

Medical Examination at AIIMS Bhopal

A heavily guarded police escort brought Samarth Singh directly to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in Bhopal.

According to police sources, Samarth will undergo a comprehensive medical examination at the facility to ensure procedural compliance before he is processed further through the judicial system.

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The medical evaluation is standard protocol before an accused is presented in court, particularly in high-profile cases under rigorous public and judicial scrutiny.

Following the completion of his medical tests at AIIMS, the police team will transport Samarth directly to the Bhopal Court.