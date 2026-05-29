No Escape for Giribala: Arrested Mother-in-law, Husband Of Twisha Sharma To Be Produced In Court Today, CBI To Seek Samarth’s Extended Custody

New Delhi: The investigation into the death of Noida resident Twisha Sharma has entered a crucial phase, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) set to produce both prime accused Samarth Singh and his mother, former judge Giribala Singh, before a Bhopal court on today.

Samarth Singh’s police custody ends today, and sources indicate the CBI is likely to seek an extension of his remand for further interrogation as investigators continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death.

The development comes a day after the CBI arrested former judge Giribala Singh following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to cancel her anticipatory bail in the dowry death case.

CBI Intensifies Probe With Tunnel View Mapping

As part of the high-profile investigation, the CBI has also employed “Tunnel View Mapping” technology at the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death. The advanced forensic mapping exercise is aimed at creating a detailed visual reconstruction of the house layout, movement patterns and possible events leading up to the incident.

Advertisement

Investigators are using the mapping exercise alongside forensic evidence, witness statements and digital communication records as the agency expands its probe into the alleged dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

High Court Order Led to Giribala’s Arrest

The arrest of Giribala Singh came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her earlier by a lower court.

Advertisement

Justice Devnarayan Mishra sharply criticised the lower court for ignoring crucial evidence available in the case diary and observed that several aspects required custodial interrogation.

The High Court order cited the post-mortem findings, which confirmed death by hanging but also recorded six ante-mortem injuries on Twisha’s body, including injuries on her left arm, ring finger and head.

A medical query report reportedly rejected the defence claim that the injuries were sustained while bringing the body down.

The court also took note of allegations that Giribala Singh repeatedly failed to cooperate with investigators. According to the prosecution, notices were issued to her five times, but authorities allegedly faced refusal in physical acceptance of notices, eventually compelling investigators to serve them through WhatsApp.

Twisha’s Final Messages Under Lens

During the hearing, prosecutors also referred to Twisha Sharma’s final text messages sent to relatives. In those messages, she allegedly claimed that her in-laws falsely labelled her a “drug addict,” did not allow her to “live happily or even cry,” and that husband Samarth Singh allegedly pressured her to terminate her pregnancy if she wanted to continue living in the house.

The defence argued that Twisha had been emotionally distressed and pointed to previous financial transfers made by Giribala Singh to Twisha amounting to over Rs 7 lakh through UPI transactions.

However, the High Court observed that the transfers had occurred months before the incident and did not negate allegations of continued dowry harassment closer to the date of death.

CBI Probe Ordered By Supreme Court

The Twisha Sharma case was handed over to the CBI following directions from the Supreme Court of India earlier this week. The apex court instructed the central agency to conduct an expeditious probe and also urged both Twisha’s family and the accused side to refrain from making public comments on the ongoing investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also fast-tracked proceedings in the matter amid nationwide attention on the case.

Timeline of the Case

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, was married to Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home.

Her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment linked to her death.

Following mounting pressure and demands from Twisha’s family, a second post-mortem examination was conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi after a Bhopal court authorised the procedure upon request from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Twisha’s mortal remains were handed over to the family after the second autopsy, and her last rites were performed in Bhopal on May 24 by her brother, Major Harshit Sharma.

Samarth Singh, who had allegedly been absconding after the case surfaced, was arrested from Jabalpur on May 22 and later remanded to police custody till May 29.

In another major development, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect in connection with the allegations arising from the death of his wife within months of marriage.

Serious Charges Against Accused

The case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) relating to dowry death, Section 85 concerning cruelty by husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) dealing with common intention. Additional charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act have also been invoked.