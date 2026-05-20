Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Rejects Family’s Plea for Second Post-Mortem

Madhya Pradesh: A court in Bhopal on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by the family of Twisha Sharma requesting a second post-mortem examination in connection with her alleged suicide case.

According to the petition, the family requested a fresh post-mortem after Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area on May 12. The situation is being looked into as a possible suicide.

The court dismissed the plea while also directing the Katara Hills Police Station to promptly gather written information from medical facilities about the availability of low-temperature body preservation capabilities.

The court especially requested information on whether hospitals and medical schools in Madhya Pradesh, including those located in large towns, have the necessary cold storage facilities for body preservation. It also directed authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter at the earliest.

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