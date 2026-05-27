Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giri Bala Singh Counters MP Police, Rejects Non-Cooperation Claims As 'Baseless'

New Delhi: Ex-judge and mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma Giribala Singh has filed a detailed response opposing the Madhya Pradesh Police’s plea seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail, strongly denying allegations of non-cooperation and claiming that the prosecution has failed to place any material on record to justify revocation of relief granted by the court.

In the reply accessed exclusively by Republic, Giribala has directly contradicted the claims made by the MP Police, asserting that she has cooperated with investigators throughout the probe. She termed the allegations of non-cooperation “baseless” and said there is no evidence to substantiate the prosecution’s claims.

Rejecting the police’s contention that she failed to comply with the investigation, Giribala stated that she never received any notice from the investigating agency. She further argued that important articles linked to the case, including a DVR and elastic bands, had already been seized from her residence, indicating that she had not concealed or tampered with evidence.

The suspended judge also addressed allegations surrounding witness intimidation. Despite the police citing 46 calls in connection with the case, Giribala maintained that there was no attempt on her part to influence any witness and said the prosecution had failed to establish any misuse of liberty granted under anticipatory bail.

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In her response, Giribala additionally defended the timing of the FIR, stating that there was no delay in registration as the FIR had been filed on May 15. She argued that the prosecution’s attempt to seek cancellation of bail was legally unsustainable and lacked concrete grounds.

“Bail cannot be cancelled in a mechanical manner,” Giribala stated in her reply, adding that the grant of anticipatory bail by a competent court cannot be questioned casually unless there is clear evidence of violation of conditions or interference in the investigation.

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She further claimed that the state had failed to show any act on her part that could amount to misuse of liberty, insisting that the cancellation plea was based largely on assumptions rather than verifiable proof.

The matter is now expected to be heard further as the legal battle intensifies between the suspended judge and the Madhya Pradesh Police over the ongoing investigation and the validity of her anticipatory bail.

According to the FIR now re-registered by the CBI, Bhopal Police had received information on May 12 around 10:20 pm from Twisha’s husband, who informed the police that his wife had committed suicide.

As per the FIR, "antemortem hanging by ligature" was the cause of death. Additionally, it states that “multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted).”

The FIR also includes testimony from Twisha's relatives, who claimed that Twisha and Samarth Singh were married on December 9, 2025. The complaint claims that Samarth's mother demanded a dowry of about Rs 2 lakh during the wedding.

Twisha's family claimed that her husband and in-laws harassed her about dowry demands starting in February. According to the FIR, she was frequently made fun of and informed that her family's wedding expenditures fell well short of their expectations.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that Twisha's father routinely moved money to her bank account online and that she was not provided money for her personal expenses. Twisha fell pregnant in April, and her mother-in-law and husband allegedly put pressure on her to end the pregnancy, according to the FIR.

Addressing the police’s concerns over the FIR, Giribala maintained that there was no delay in registration of the case, noting that the FIR was officially filed on May 15. She further rejected allegations that she attempted to influence witnesses despite records showing 46 phone calls allegedly linked to the matter.