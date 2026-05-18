Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Still Missing; Police Move to Suspend Passport Amid Escape Fears

The investigation into the death of 31-year-old former model and digital creator Twisha Sharma has intensified after police initiated action to suspend the passport of her husband Samarth Singh, who has remained untraceable since the controversy erupted.

Sources connected to the probe said investigators have written to the relevant authorities seeking restrictions on Samarth Singh’s travel documents amid concerns that he could attempt to leave India while the case remains under investigation.

The latest development comes as the death case continues to spiral into a major legal and public controversy, with fresh accusations, forensic questions and courtroom claims surfacing almost daily.

Twisha was found hanging inside her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after marrying Samarth Singh in December last year. Her family has consistently alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment and emotional pressure after the marriage.

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The controversy deepened further after explosive assertions surfaced in the anticipatory bail plea filed by her mother-in-law Giribala Singh. The application claimed Twisha was struggling emotionally, undergoing psychiatric treatment and allegedly battling substance dependency.

Singh also attempted to connect complications in her pregnancy to alleged cannabis consumption, while presenting her death as a case of suicide linked to mental distress.

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Twisha’s family has strongly rejected the claims and accused the accused side of trying to damage her reputation after death. They continue to allege sustained harassment, pressure surrounding her pregnancy and possible foul play.

Investigators are also under scrutiny over missing forensic evidence linked to the case. Questions were raised after reports suggested the alleged ligature material used in the hanging was not provided during the post-mortem examination at AIIMS Bhopal, limiting forensic comparison of injury marks.

The autopsy reportedly noted multiple injuries on Twisha’s body before death, while samples were preserved for further forensic analysis. Police sources, however, indicated that toxicology findings did not reportedly show evidence of intoxication.

Meanwhile, protests demanding justice for Twisha have continued both in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, with the family seeking an independent investigation and stricter action against those named in the case.