Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-in-Law’s Bail Plea Alleges Drug Abuse, Mental Distress; Family Cries ‘Character Assassination’

Fresh details emerging from the anticipatory bail application filed by the mother-in-law of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma have dramatically escalated one of the country’s most controversial death investigations, with the defence now making explosive allegations of drug abuse, psychiatric treatment, emotional instability, and cannabis overdose against the deceased former model.

The claims, made in a formal bail application before a Bhopal court, have triggered outrage from Twisha’s family, who have accused the in-laws of attempting to malign her character after death while simultaneously deflecting attention from allegations of harassment, forced abortion, cruelty, and possible murder.

Twisha Sharma, a former model, content creator, and reportedly a former Miss Pune contestant from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12 - barely five months after marrying Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025.

She was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

Advertisement

Bail plea filed by retired judge mother-in-law

The explosive claims appear in Bail Application No. 1488/2026 dated May 15, 2026, filed before the Court of the Tenth Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal.

The applicant Giribala Singh, 64, a retired district court judge, presents a sharply different version of events from the allegations levelled by Twisha’s family.

Advertisement

‘Her hands trembled when she couldn’t get drugs’

Among the most sensational claims made in the plea is the allegation that Twisha was allegedly dependent on narcotic substances and displayed withdrawal symptoms when unable to obtain them.

The application claims Twisha’s hands would begin trembling if she could not access drugs and alleges her mood and behaviour would fluctuate sharply during such periods.

The plea further claims that narcotic substances were “easily available” to her in Noida.

According to the bail plea, Twisha’s behavioural pattern raised suspicions soon after she moved into her matrimonial home following the marriage.

Singh in her bail plea states that she frequently travelled between Bhopal, Delhi and Noida in the months after marriage and allegedly exhibited signs of emotional instability and withdrawal symptoms during those periods.

Cannabis overdose and abortion claim

One of the most explosive assertions in the bail plea concerns Twisha’s pregnancy.

According to Twisha’s mother-in-law’s bail plea, Twisha’s behaviour changed significantly after she discovered she was pregnant during a hospital visit in Bhopal on April 17.

She claims that Twisha became emotionally distressed after learning about the pregnancy and soon left Bhopal for Delhi on April 18.

The plea further alleges that after returning from Noida on April 30, Twisha consumed a “heavy quantity of cannabis”, which allegedly resulted in complications leading to an abortion.

SIngh has attempted to link the termination of pregnancy directly to alleged substance abuse.

Twisha’s family, however, has strongly disputed this version and earlier accused the in-laws of pressuring her over the pregnancy and forcing her to terminate it.

Her father has alleged that Twisha was emotionally tortured, accused of having an extra-marital affair, and mentally harassed inside her matrimonial home.

Defence claims psychiatric treatment was arranged

The bail application also states that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Bhopal and alleges that the in-laws were actively facilitating her treatment and care.

The defence claims the family attempted to support her emotionally and medically and portrays her death as the result of emotional distress and mental health struggles rather than domestic violence or foul play.

According to the plea, Twisha died by suicide around 10 pm on May 12 by hanging herself from iron rods located on the terrace of the residence.

The application also makes another controversial claim that Twisha’s family allegedly refused to claim her body even six days after her death.

Family alleges harassment, foul play and ‘character assassination’

Twisha’s family has fiercely opposed the narrative emerging from the bail plea and accused the accused side of carrying out a “character assassination campaign” against the deceased woman.

Her father has repeatedly alleged that Twisha faced continuous emotional abuse and humiliation inside the house after marriage.

According to the family, Twisha often expressed fear and distress in conversations with her mother.

Alleged WhatsApp chats accessed during the investigation reportedly show Twisha pleading to be taken away from Bhopal.

“Kyu bheja mujhe yaha? Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy,” one message allegedly read.

In another message, she reportedly wrote: “Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jaao… mujhe bohot ghutan ho rahi hai.”

The chats allegedly reveal severe emotional distress and feelings of isolation inside the matrimonial home.

Following the death, Twisha’s relatives staged protests outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and later announced demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding justice and an independent probe.

Twisha Told Her Mother About Drug Addiction Allegation

Twisha infact had told her mother days before her death that her mother-in-law believed she was a drug addict. However, the chats accessed by investigators reveal that Twisha was actually upset because of her husband Samarth Singh, not due to any addiction-related issues, further contradicting the defence’s claims.

Missing belt controversy deepens mystery

The case took another dramatic turn after revelations that the alleged belt used in the hanging was reportedly not provided to AIIMS Bhopal doctors during the post-mortem examination.

The absence of the ligature material reportedly prevented forensic experts from scientifically comparing the neck marks with the object allegedly used for hanging.

The autopsy report itself reportedly noted that the ligature material had neither been attached to the body nor submitted by the investigating officer during examination.

Twisha’s family has described the lapse as a “massive cover-up” and accused authorities of mishandling critical evidence.

Multiple injuries found during autopsy

While AIIMS Bhopal’s post-mortem reportedly concluded the cause of death to be “antemortem hanging by ligature,” it also documented multiple ante-mortem blunt-force injuries on Twisha’s body.

Nail clippings were preserved for DNA analysis, further intensifying suspicions surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

At the same time, police sources have indicated that toxicology findings reportedly did not reveal intoxication.

Twisha’s family has now demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and says it plans to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to the accused before the High Court.

SIT probe underway

Amid growing public outrage and mounting allegations from both sides, Madhya Pradesh Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death.

A hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by husband Samarth Singh is scheduled for today.