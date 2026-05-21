BIG REPUBLIC IMPACT: Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders Probe Against Ex-Judge And Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giri Bala

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh government initiates probe against ex-judge Giri Bala Singh, accused in Twisha Sharma's suspicious dowry death case in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh government is investigating Giribala Singh, President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, after an FIR for dowry harassment was filed against her. The government has instructed the State Consumer Commission to probe her under the 2020 appointment rules.

This comes after Retired judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, on Wednesday evaded Republic TV's questions regarding the case.

Republic Confronts Ex-judge Giri Bala

Republic confronted her outside her house in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, asking her about the purported audio tape featuring her and Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma.

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The former judge refused to entertain the question and remained mum even when she was asked why her son, Samarth Singh, was absconding if he had not done anything wrong. Giri Bala Singh was also questioned about the bruises found on the dead body of her daughter-in-law.

Giri Bala's son Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha, is absconding. A formal lookout notice has been issued against him. Authorities have also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who provides reliable information that leads to his arrest.

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Former Miss Pune Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.

Explosive Giri Bala-Twisha Brother Audio Clip

The audio conversation, purportedly between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma, appears to capture an intense exchange over deeply personal questions allegedly posed to Twisha about her past relationships and sexual history shortly before her death.

In the tape, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified, Giri Bala Singh is heard defending questions asked to Twisha about whether she had “been with other men”, whether she had engaged in relationships “for favours”, and whether such behaviour would continue after marriage.

“Promiscuity can be a habit,” the retired judge is heard saying in the conversation while explaining why she questioned Twisha about her past.

In one of the most disturbing portions of the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard drawing comparisons between Twisha’s past relationships and women involved in prostitution while attempting to justify the questions posed to her daughter-in-law.

Referring to a previous conversation with Twisha, the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura in Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes”, before adding that “some people sell their brains, so they earn… some people sell their bodies, so they earn.”

Wanted' Accused Husband Samarth Singh Still On The Run

The Bhopal Police Commissioner has announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Twisha's death case accused, Samarth Singh, who is wanted in a case involving dowry and other criminal charges.

According to a proclamation issued by Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, City Police Bhopal, the accused is booked under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act

Meanwhile, previously, an order stated that a reward of Rs 10,000, authorised in May 2026 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02), has been cancelled as the accused remained at large.

Exercising powers under the Police Regulations, the Commissioner has now enhanced the reward to Rs 30,000 to expedite the arrest.

The Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Sanjay Kumar earlier said six teams were actively searching for the main accused, Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, and that efforts were being made to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) soon in the case.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Twisha Sharma's family members at the state ministry in Bhopal and assured them of full support from the state government in the case.

CM Yadav further told the family that the state government would extend all possible assistance, adding that a letter would be sent seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

The Chief Minister added that the court would take a decision in relation to the demand of a second autopsy, though if the family wished to shift the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi, the state government would provide transportation facilities for the same.