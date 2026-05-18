Twisha Sharma Death Case: Parents Allege Cover-Up By Influential In-Laws, Seek Fresh Post-Mortem And Delhi Probe

New Delhi: The sudden and suspicious death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, just five months after her marriage, has erupted into widespread outrage.

Her grieving family has levelled allegations of mental harassment, dowry extortion, and a high-level institutional cover-up, pointing directly at her influential in-laws, who have deep-seated roots within the judiciary.

Twisha, a former model and Miss Pune 2012 winner who later turned into a successful career in marketing, was found dead on the night of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

She had been married to Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate, in December 2025. His mother, Giribala Singh, is a prominent retired judge who currently serves in the consumer court.

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“She Passed Away 15 Minutes After We Spoke”

Twisha’s family has repeatedly accused her in-laws of mental and physical harassment and alleged that influential connections were being used to manipulate the investigation.

Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired district judge, while the family has alleged that persons connected to the in-laws are employed at AIIMS Bhopal.

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The family has now completely rejected the police-led Special Investigation Team probe and is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation along with an independent autopsy at AIIMS Delhi.

Breaking his silence, Twisha’s distraught father, Navnidhi Sharma, spoke exclusively to Republic, where he described a chilling timeline of the night his daughter died, suggesting that the system is actively working to shield the accused.

"We are fighting against a massive system here," Navnidhi Sharma stated. "When we spoke to our daughter on the night of the 12th, she passed away just 15 minutes later. We tried calling her repeatedly right after, but no one answered. Eventually, her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, informed us that she was no more."

According to the family, Twisha had placed a panicked, tearful call to her mother at 10:05 PM, which was abruptly disconnected. When they rushed from Greater Noida to Bhopal the following morning, they were met with systemic apathy rather than answers.

"We arrived here and struggled for three or four days just to get the initial FIR registered," Mr Sharma alleged. “We subsequently learned that this is the family of a Lokayukta, and they have influential connections within the judiciary and the medical establishment. The entire system appears to be working in their favour.”

Allegations of Rigged Reports and Granted Bail

The initial findings from doctors at AIIMS Bhopal indicated death by hanging, leading local police to treat the matter as a suicide initially. However, Twisha's family strongly rejects this claim, pointing out physical injuries on her body and severe inconsistencies in the official documentation.

"We noticed discrepancies in the post-mortem report and requested a re-examination; however, the court denied our request and instructed us to seek formal permission," Navnidhi Sharma said.

The primary accused has managed to secure legal reprieves. "Yesterday, Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail," her father stated, questioning how smoothly the legal machinery has moved for the retired judge's family. On Sunday, Twisha’s relatives staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the administration of failing to ensure a fair probe. The family also protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar at 4 PM on Monday.

Fearing for Their Lives, Family Demands Delhi Transfer

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army, has previously detailed the toxic environment his sister was subjected to. He alleged that Twisha was repeatedly berated as "useless" and "a burden" by her husband and mother-in-law after she temporarily left her job.

The harassment escalated dramatically when the in-laws discovered Twisha held a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh, which her husband relentlessly pressured her to transfer to his account. Speaking alongside her husband, Twisha’s mother, Rekha Sharma, expressed absolute distrust in the local Bhopal authorities and voiced severe fears for their own safety.

"We want the investigation to be conducted in Delhi, a fresh post-mortem to be performed, and justice to be served to our daughter. We fear for our lives," she said. The family is officially demanding that the entire case be transferred completely out of Madhya Pradesh to Delhi or another neutral location, ensuring that local judges do not compromise the pursuit of justice.

Following intense public demonstrations, social media campaigns, and political pressure, the Bhopal Police registered an FIR under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for dowry-related harassment and death under suspicious circumstances within seven years of marriage.