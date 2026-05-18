Twisha Sharma Death Case: Rs 10,000 Bounty Announced For Absconding Husband Samarth Singh; Passport Cancelled

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, the Bhopal Police have intensified their manhunt for the prime accused, Samarth Singh.

Confronting immense public backlash and allegations, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2, officially announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the absconding husband.

Concurrently, recognising the high flight risk associated with the well-connected family, the police have initiated formal proceedings to cancel Samarth Singh's passport.

The legal manoeuvre is designed to prevent him from fleeing the country to evade the ongoing criminal investigation.

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Absconding Husband and Legal Shield

Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate, has been on the run since an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for dowry death, harassment, and domestic abuse.

The enforcement action comes after growing public fury over the sudden legal relief granted to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge and current consumer court member.

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Within just 24 hours of the FIR being filed, a local court granted her anticipatory bail, a move that Twisha’s family claimed was proof of a deeply entrenched systemic cover-up.

Chilling Autopsy Revelations Fuel

The urgency behind the police crackdown has escalated after the chilling revelations from Twisha’s post-mortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

While the initial cause of death was listed as antemortem hanging, the autopsy explicitly detailed multiple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force across her body.

Furthermore, medical records confirmed that the 33-year-old former Twisha had recently undergone a medical termination of pregnancy.

Her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army, has accused Samarth and his mother of physically torturing Twisha and ruthlessly forcing her into an abortion while questioning the legitimacy of her unborn child.

Escalating Pressure on Authorities

Following massive protests by Twisha's Noida-based family outside the Katara Hills police station and the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence, the police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the probe.

With technical surveillance activated and multiple raid teams deployed to trace Samarth, the pressure is mounting on the Bhopal establishment to deliver an unbiased investigation.