Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh, Mother Giribala Sent Back to Jail as CBI Flags Voice Sample Delay

The investigation into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma has hit a fresh roadblock, with a Bhopal court extending the judicial custody of her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh by two more weeks, till July 28, after the CBI accused the duo of stonewalling attempts to collect their voice samples.

What Happened in Court

Samarth and Giribala, a former district judge, appeared before the Bhopal District and Sessions Court via video conference on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation told the court that its probe was stalling because the two accused, despite earlier agreeing to cooperate, had gone back on that commitment when investigators actually showed up to collect samples.

According to Ankur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, the CBI had secured court permission during the previous hearing to collect voice samples from both accused. But when a CBI team visited the jail on July 6 to follow through, the cooperation reportedly evaporated. Pandey said Samarth withdrew his earlier consent outright, while Giribala allegedly gave only a partial sample before stopping midway.

Citing this non-cooperation, along with pending Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports, unfinished digital forensic analysis, and witness statements still to be recorded, the CBI asked the court for a 14-day extension of judicial custody. The court granted the request.

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The Defence Pushes Back

Enosh George Carlo, counsel for Giribala and Samarth, rejected the CBI's version of events. He insisted his clients never refused to cooperate, telling reporters that Giribala had in fact provided voice samples on two separate occasions despite being unwell, and simply couldn't manage a third attempt for health reasons after which, he said, she asked the agency to return the following day. Carlo maintained that Samarth was fully cooperating with the probe and that any objection on his part was limited to how the process was being carried out, not to giving the sample itself.

Why Voice Samples Matter Here

The CBI has told the court the samples are needed to match against audio evidence gathered during the investigation making them a potentially significant piece of the puzzle in a case that has already drawn intense public attention.

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The Case So Far

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. Her in-laws have maintained that she died by suicide, while her maternal family has alleged foul play, claiming she was murdered. Samarth and Giribala were subsequently arrested on charges including dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and domestic violence.