Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Father’s Plea To Shift Trial To Delhi By A Week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned by a week a plea filed by Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, seeking to transfer the trial in her death case from Bhopal to Delhi, citing concerns over a free and fair trial.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana deferred the hearing after the respondent’s counsel sought additional time. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the respondent, requested an accommodation as his instructing counsel is getting married.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Stayed Trial Proceedings

The apex court had earlier stayed further proceedings before the Bhopal Sessions Court in the case until further orders. It had also issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on the plea seeking the transfer of the trial to Delhi.

In his plea, Twisha’s father raised concerns over the alleged influence of Giribala Singh, her mother-in-law and a former district judge.

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What Happened To Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh after meeting him on a dating app. Around five months after the marriage, she was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 12.

Her family alleged that she had faced sustained domestic abuse and harassment over dowry demands.

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