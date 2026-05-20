Twisha Sharma Death Case: The 11 Red Flags Raising Questions Over CCTV Timing, Missing Belt, Wrong Age, Height Mismatch And Injury Marks

Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: The death of former Miss Pune contestant and actor Twisha Sharma is no longer being viewed as a straightforward suicide investigation. With every court hearing, post-mortem detail and fresh allegation, the case is increasingly turning into a maze of contradictions that investigators are now under pressure to explain.

From conflicting ages in official records to a “missing” ligature belt, unexplained CCTV gaps, injury marks, disputed timelines and allegations of mental harassment, the case has opened up a long list of unanswered questions.

At the centre of the storm is Twisha’s family, which has accused the Bhopal investigation of serious lapses and is demanding a second post-mortem along with a CBI probe.

The Height Discrepancy That Sparked Suspicion

One of the first major objections raised in court came from advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha’s family. He claimed the post-mortem report mentioned a height that was “significantly less” than Twisha’s actual height.

Advertisement

The family argues that such a basic mismatch in a medico-legal document raises concerns about how carefully the autopsy was conducted and whether other details may also have been inaccurately recorded.

Age Confusion Inside The FIR

The FIR itself is now under scrutiny after multiple contradictions surfaced regarding Twisha’s age and date of birth.

Advertisement

In one section, her date of birth is reportedly mentioned as April 16, 1987. Elsewhere, her age is recorded as 33, while another portion reportedly mentions 31.

Twisha’s family insists these are not harmless clerical errors but signs of negligence in an already sensitive investigation.

The “Missing Belt” Controversy

Perhaps the most explosive allegation concerns the ligature material allegedly used in the hanging.

According to submissions made in court, the nylon belt said to have been used was not presented before the medical board during the first post-mortem examination.

This has become a major flashpoint because forensic experts typically compare ligature marks with the alleged hanging material to determine consistency.

The family has questioned how doctors could conclusively correlate the hanging without examining the alleged belt itself.

CCTV Gap Raises Timeline Questions

CCTV footage recovered during the probe has now become one of the most crucial pieces of evidence.

According to details discussed in court:

Twisha was allegedly seen walking upstairs toward the terrace around 7:20 pm.

Nearly an hour later, around 8:20 pm, footage reportedly shows three people bringing her downstairs in an unconscious state.

But another timeline creates confusion.

The FIR reportedly mentions her death time as around 10:50 pm.

That leaves investigators facing a troubling gap:

What happened between 8:20 pm and 10:50 pm?

The court is now examining whether:

the CCTV timestamps were inaccurate,

the FIR timing was wrongly recorded,

or whether the discrepancies point toward something more serious.

Injury Marks Deepen Mystery

The post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature.” However, it also documented multiple blunt-force injuries on other parts of Twisha’s body.

The injuries allegedly included:

scratches on the neck,

bruises on the arms and wrist,

injuries on fingers,

and a bruise beneath the scalp.

The report also reportedly mentioned bluish injury marks and signs associated with asphyxia.

While doctors described the injuries as “simple in nature,” the family argues that their presence raises questions about the events leading up to her death.

Questions Over The “Bogus CPR” Claim

Twisha’s cousin has publicly questioned the emergency response allegedly seen in CCTV footage from the house.

According to the family, the CPR attempt visible in the footage appeared “staged” and medically improper.

The cousin also alleged that family members, particularly mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh, appeared unusually calm despite the situation.

Those behavioural observations are now being cited by the family as part of their larger claim that something about the sequence of events does not add up.

Audio Tape Adds Emotional Harassment Angle

The controversy intensified further after an audio clip allegedly featuring retired judge Giri Bala Singh surfaced online.

In the purported recording, discussions allegedly revolve around Twisha’s past relationships, personal life and questions about her “character.”

The authenticity of the tape has not been independently verified.

However, Twisha’s family claims the conversation supports their allegations that she was subjected to emotional humiliation and repeated character attacks inside her matrimonial home.

Husband on Run

Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh remains absconding, with police teams reportedly conducting searches across multiple states.

Authorities have also initiated proceedings related to his passport amid fears he could attempt to leave the country.

Family Refuses Last Rites

More than a week after Twisha’s death, her body continues to remain at AIIMS Bhopal as the family has refused to perform the final rites.

The family says they will not proceed until an independent second post-mortem is conducted, preferably outside Madhya Pradesh.

Police, meanwhile, have reportedly urged the family to collect the body, warning about decomposition concerns.

What Is The Twisha Sharma Death Case?

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant and actor, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

Since then, the case has spiralled into a high-profile legal and public battle involving allegations of mental harassment, dowry-related abuse, character assassination, procedural lapses and possible evidence mishandling.