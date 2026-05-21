Twisha Sharma Death Case 'Wanted' Accused Husband Samarth Singh Still On The Run: Bhopal Police Announce Rs 30,000 Reward

Bhopal: The Bhopal Police Commissioner has announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Twisha's death case accused, Samarth Singh, who is wanted in a case involving dowry and other criminal charges.

According to a proclamation issued by Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, City Police Bhopal, the accused is booked under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The case is registered at the Katara Hills Police Station.

Meanwhile, previously, an order stated that a reward of Rs 10,000, authorised in May 2026 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02), has been cancelled as the accused remained at large.

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Exercising powers under the Police Regulations, the Commissioner has now enhanced the reward to Rs 30,000 to expedite the arrest.

The Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Sanjay Kumar earlier said six teams were actively searching for the main accused, Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, and that efforts were being made to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) soon in the case.

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Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family have alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Twisha Sharma's family members at the state ministry in Bhopal and assured them of full support from the state government in the case.

CM Yadav further told the family that the state government would extend all possible assistance, adding that a letter would be sent seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

The Chief Minister added that the court would take a decision in relation to the demand of a second autopsy, though if the family wished to shift the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi, the state government would provide transportation facilities for the same.