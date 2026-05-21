Twisha Sharma Death: High Court Adjourns Anticipatory Bail Hearing of Absconding Husband Samarth Singh

Madhya Pradesh High Court has adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Twisha Sharma’s absconding husband, Samarth Singh. The matter, which was highly anticipated in the Jabalpur bench today, is now expected to be taken up either on Friday or Monday.

Samarth Singh, an advocate by profession, has been on the run since his wife was found dead at her Katara Hills residence on May 12. His initial plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Bhopal District Court, prompting his legal team to approach the High Court.

Following the adjournment, Samarth Singh’s senior counsel, Mrigendra Singh, launched a sharp offensive against the state police and the victim's family.

"We have doubts regarding the possibility of an impartial investigation into the case within Madhya Pradesh," counsel Mrigendra Singh stated. "We have demanded a CBI inquiry."

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The defense confirmed that preparations are actively underway to file a formal petition in court seeking a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The defense counsel also leveled serious allegations against Twisha’s family, accusing them of orchestrating a "calculated campaign of baseless rumors."

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Mrigendra Singh explicitly questioned the legality of the cash reward announced by the police for Samarth’s capture, as well as the subsequent escalation of the bounty amount. The defense termed the decision to announce and increase a reward without a standing judicial warrant as "shameful" and an institutional tactic designed for "intimidation."

The Case So Far

Twisha Sharma’s family maintains that the 33-year-old was driven to her death by relentless domestic violence and extortionate dowry demands made by Samarth and his mother, a retired judge.