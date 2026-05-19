Twisha Sharma Death: Prescriptions of Antidepressants and Sedatives Surface Amid Giribala Singh’s Mental Health Claims

The investigation into the death of 33-year-old former model Twisha Sharma has taken a new turn, with details emerging about the specific psychiatric medications prescribed to her prior to her death.

According to documents presented during the ongoing investigation and recent court hearings, a psychiatrist had prescribed three specific drugs to Twisha:

Tab Oliramp: Formulated to manage severe psychiatric imbalances and help regulate distressing mental impulses or conditions like schizophrenia.

Tab Etizolam: A prescription sedative and anti-anxiety medication used to relax the mind and manage acute panic or sleep issues.

Tab Fluty 20mg: A widely prescribed antidepressant used to treat clinical depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and severe mood fluctuations.

The disclosure of these medications follows explosive claims made by Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, who alleged during a press conference and in court filings that Twisha suffered from severe psychological instability, trembled with withdrawal symptoms, and routinely skipped her prescribed psychiatric treatments. The defense team has used the medical records to argue before the Additional District Sessions Court that the complete background of her mental health must be examined by investigators.

Conversely, Twisha's family has rejected the narrative. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has dismissed allegations regarding her psychological instability or substance abuse as a calculated smear campaign intended to cover up foul play. The family maintains that Twisha was subjected to relentless domestic violence and dowry harassment by her husband, Samarth Singh, and his family, which ultimately led to her death at her Katara Hills residence on May 12.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently analyzing the medical prescriptions alongside forensic data and personal chat logs to determine if the medical history points to preexisting distress or if it highlights the psychological toll of alleged domestic abuse.

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