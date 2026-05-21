Twisha Sharma Case: Family Alleges 'Judicial Cover-Up' as Giri Bala Singh Made 40+ Calls to Influential Figures After Daughter-in-Law's Death

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation in the Twisha Sharma death case, the victim’s family alleged a possible “judicial cover-up”, claiming that Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giri Bala Singh, made frantic phone calls to several judges and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death.

According to the family, she made over 40 phone calls to judges, ministry-linked individuals and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death in Bhopal. The allegations surfaced after Twisha’s father released a list of mobile numbers contacted on May 13, the day Twisha died under suspicious circumstances in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, accused husband Samarth remains absconding, even as the court has directed him to appear on May 23.

Family Alleges ‘Judicial Cover-Up’ as Calls Were Made Immediately After Death

The allegations surfaced after documents reportedly submitted in court revealed details of calls allegedly made by Giri Bala Singh following Twisha’s death.

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According to Twisha’s family, the calls were not made to relatives or emergency services but allegedly to several “influential people” across Madhya Pradesh.

The family has questioned why judges, ministry-linked individuals and Lokayukta-associated persons were allegedly contacted within hours of the incident. The allegations have further deepened suspicions already being raised by Twisha’s relatives regarding the handling of the investigation.

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The family has now once again written to the governor seeking a fair probe and removal of Giri Bala Singh from her post.

Giri Bala Singh currently serves as the Chairperson of Bench 2 of the Consumer Commission in Bhopal.

The family claims her connections with influential people may have impacted the course of the investigation.

BIG REPUBLIC IMPACT: MP Govt Orders Probe Against Giri Bala Singh

Amid growing controversy, the Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a probe against Giri Bala Singh following the registration of an FIR in the dowry harassment case linked to Twisha’s death.

The government has directed the State Consumer Commission to investigate her under the Consumer Commission appointment rules of 2020.

This comes after Retired judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, on Wednesday evaded Republic TV's questions regarding the case.

Republic Confronts Ex-judge Giri Bala

Republic confronted her outside her house in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, asking her about the purported audio tape featuring her and Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma.

The former judge refused to entertain the question and remained mum even when she was asked why her son, Samarth Singh, was absconding if he had not done anything wrong. Giri Bala Singh was also questioned about the bruises found on the dead body of her daughter-in-law.

Giri Bala's son Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha, is absconding. A formal lookout notice has been issued against him. Authorities have also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who provides reliable information that leads to his arrest.

Former Miss Pune Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.

Explosive Giri Bala-Twisha Brother Audio Clip

The audio conversation, purportedly between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma, appears to capture an intense exchange over deeply personal questions allegedly posed to Twisha about her past relationships and sexual history shortly before her death.

In the tape, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified, Giri Bala Singh is heard defending questions asked to Twisha about whether she had “been with other men”, whether she had engaged in relationships “for favours”, and whether such behaviour would continue after marriage.

“Promiscuity can be a habit,” the retired judge is heard saying in the conversation while explaining why she questioned Twisha about her past.

In one of the most disturbing portions of the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard drawing comparisons between Twisha’s past relationships and women involved in prostitution while attempting to justify the questions posed to her daughter-in-law.

Referring to a previous conversation with Twisha, the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura in Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes”, before adding that “some people sell their brains, so they earn… some people sell their bodies, so they earn.”

Husband Samarth Still at Large

Twisha’s husband Samarth, who has been named in the case, continues to remain absconding.

According to reports, he brought Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal after the incident and has reportedly been missing since then.

Police have issued a lookout circular against him, while the reward for information leading to his arrest has reportedly been increased to Rs 30,000.

A Bhopal court has now directed Samarth to appear before it on May 23.

Twisha’s family has continued to push for a second post-mortem and a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.