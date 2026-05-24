Twisha Sharma's Final Journey: Brother Performs Last Rites In Bhopal As Grieving Family Gather To Pay Respects

Bhopal: Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's last rites was conducted at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday evening, 12 days after she was found dead at her husband's home under mysterious circumstances.

Heartbreaking visuals from the crematorium showed Twisha's mother Rekha Sharma crying inconsolably.

Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma performed rituals of the last rites and lit fire to her funeral pyre.

The funeral was held shortly after Twisha's body was handed over to her grieving family from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal mortuary after senior doctors of AIIMS Delhi conducted her second autopsy. The second post-mortem was necessitated after serious lapses were flagged in the first one.

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Tragedy After 5 Months Of Marriage

Twisha Sharma, who was 33 years old, had got married to Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh just five months before she was found hanging from the rooftop of her matrimonial home under mysterious circumstances.

Earlier suspected to be a case of suicide, Twisha's death mystery deepened as her family alleged that she was murdered. Suspicious heightened over the nature and the cause of her death since her husband went missing after her death.

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Twisha's family also pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.