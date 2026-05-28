'Twisha Will Rest In Peace Only When...': Brother Hails HC Move Cancelling Giri Bala's Bail, Claims ‘VIP Nexus’ Used As Shield

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case has drawn strong reactions from Twisha’s family and legal team, who termed the order a major breakthrough in their fight for justice.

In a significant setback to Giri Bala Singh, Justice Devnarayan Mishra of the Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside the anticipatory bail earlier granted by a Bhopal sessions court, observing that the lower court had failed to properly consider key prosecution material, including witness statements, WhatsApp chats, allegations of dowry harassment and postmortem findings.

The High Court noted that the postmortem report recorded six ante-mortem injuries on Twisha Sharma’s body, which doctors reportedly stated could not have been caused during removal of the body from the ligature.

'Mighty Step Still Ahead': Major Harshit Sharma Reacts After HC Order

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, termed the High Court order a “mighty step ahead” in the family’s legal battle.

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“This is not just our effort. It is everyone’s effort. It is Twisha behind all of this,” he said while thanking lawyers, media organisations and supporters who backed the family’s campaign for justice over the last two weeks.

Harshit Sharma stressed that the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail was only the beginning of a longer legal fight. “The journey is still ongoing. The final destination is yet to be achieved,” he said.

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He maintained that the High Court had taken note of crucial evidence and arguments raised by the prosecution, including allegations related to dowry harassment, WhatsApp chats and Giribala Singh’s conduct after obtaining bail.

“The court has taken note of every argument,” he said, while referring to submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before the court. Major Harshit Sharma also accused Giribala Singh of violating bail conditions by allegedly avoiding investigators while simultaneously giving media interviews.

“She had all the time in the world to give interviews and move from one channel to another, but not enough time to cooperate with investigators,” he alleged.

The High Court order itself recorded allegations that Giribala Singh failed to cooperate with investigators despite repeated notices issued by the probe agency. The court also took note of allegations regarding selective CCTV footage from the house being leaked publicly during the investigation, raising concerns about possible tampering of evidence.

Expressing concern over possible destruction of evidence during the period when anticipatory bail remained in force, Harshit Sharma said the family’s biggest concern now was ensuring a fair trial.

“I do not want cancellation of bail to become just a consolation prize. The truth must come out during trial,” he said.

He further alleged that there had been “positive efforts” to destroy evidence in the case and said the family hoped the CBI would uncover the complete sequence of events.

Allowing petitions filed by both the prosecution and Twisha Sharma’s father, the High Court finally ruled that the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh on May 15 “is hereby quashed”, effectively removing her protection from arrest.

'A Dangerous Precedent Has Been Stopped': Twisha’s Lawyer Welcomes HC Order

Reacting to the order, Twisha Sharma’s lawyer Anurag Srivastava said the High Court judgment had prevented a “dangerous precedent” from being established in dowry death cases.

“This is a victory in the sense that had such bail orders been sustained, they would have become a case law for all similar incidents across India,” Srivastava said outside the High Court.

He argued that accused persons in serious offences would have started routinely seeking anticipatory bail merely on grounds such as age, permanent residence or absence of criminal history. “There is a very good order that has been passed. Otherwise, it would have become a joke obtaining anticipatory bail in such serious offences,” he added.

An emotional Srivastava also linked the timing of the order to Twisha Sharma’s death rituals. “As per Hindu customs, today is the 14th day after her death. Twisha’s soul must today be feeling relaxed. We hope she rests in peace,” he said.

The lawyer criticised the sessions court order as “hurried” and “callous”, saying it could never have survived judicial scrutiny. Srivastava further claimed that custodial interrogation of the accused was crucial as “a bigger conspiracy” could emerge during investigation.

Referring to injuries found on Twisha Sharma’s fingers, wrists and elbows, he alleged that the marks suggested resistance.

“These can definitely be injuries caused while a girl is resisting force being exercised on her,” he said. He also alleged that accused Samarth Singh remained absconding for days to allow possible injury marks on his body to heal before medical examination.

“I am confident that the period during which Samarth remained in hiding was to get rid of injury marks on his body,” Srivastava alleged. The lawyer further questioned the conduct of the initial investigation and alleged that there may have been attempts to influence the probe.