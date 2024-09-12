Published 10:31 IST, September 12th 2024
Out on Picnic, Two Army Officers Assaulted, Robbed in MP, Woman Friend Gang-Raped
Two young trainee army officers and their two female friends were attacked by a group of miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday
- 2 min read
Two young trainee army officers and their two female friends were attacked by a group of miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday | Image: PTI
07:46 IST, September 12th 2024