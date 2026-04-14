Two Arrested After Army Brigadier And Son Assaulted For Opposing Public Drinking In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men in connection with the brutal assault of a serving Indian Army Brigadier and his son in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media and prompted a strong reaction from the Indian Army, occurred on Saturday night after the officer objected to individuals consuming alcohol in public.

The Incident

The victim, Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora, and his 23-year-old son, Tejas Arora (an IIT graduate), were out for a post-dinner walk around 9:45 PM on Saturday.

They noticed two men sitting inside a luxury Mercedes-Benz parked near their residence, openly consuming alcohol and smoking.

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When the Brigadier requested the men to move elsewhere, citing the residential nature of the area, the occupants reportedly became hostile.

According to the family, the men in the car summoned their associates. Within minutes, seven to eight additional men arrived in two separate vehicles and launched a violent attack.

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Allegations of Police Inaction

A central point of the controversy is the alleged role of the responding police personnel. The Brigadier’s wife, Nitasha Arora, stated that they had dialled the 112 helpline, and a PCR vehicle arrived at the spot.

However, the family alleges that the police officers remained passive spectators while the group thrashed the father and son.

Tejas Arora sustained significant injuries to his neck, ribs, and face during the 15-minute assault.

The family also alleged that the police refused to register an FIR for nearly 45 hours, only doing so after the incident gained traction online and the Indian Army intervened.

Arrests and Administrative Action

Following the backlash, the Delhi Police confirmed today, April 14, 2026, the arrest of two primary suspects, Satender alias Sonu (49), a director at Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd., and Sanjay Sharma (56), a local dhaba owner.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed that an inspector has been sent to the district lines following a preliminary enquiry that found lapses in the initial handling of the case.

Army’s Response

The Indian Army has taken serious cognisance of the matter, directing a Military Police team to assist the officer.

A formal statement noted that the Delhi Police have been approached to ensure an "expeditious investigation and action on priority."