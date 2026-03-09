Two Dead As DTC Bus Mows Down Scooter Rider In Delhi's Nangloi, Angry Locals Torch Vehicle

New Delhi: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crushed a youth on a scooter and collided with an e-rickshaw, leaving 2 people dead on the spot.

The accident triggered a violent backlash from locals, who gathered at the scene and set the bus ablaze before fire brigade teams arrived to douse the flames.

According to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Transport Corporation bus involved in the accident is being towed away from the site of the incident in Nangloi.

The bus crushed a youth riding a scooter, after which the youth died on the spot. Also, an e-rickshaw and some people were hit by the bus, after which the injured were admitted to the hospital. The local people set the bus on fire. The fire brigade team is present at the spot.

The Delhi police confirmed that 2 people have died in the incident. The injured have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. The bus driver has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

