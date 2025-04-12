3 Dead in Waqf-Related Violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Central Forces Deployed

Updated April 12th 2025, 18:56 IST
Murshidabad: Tragedy struck West Bengal's Murshidabad district as three individuals lost their lives in violent clashes reportedly linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday, as police told PTI.
According to reports, the victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area. They were reportedly declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Family members allege that miscreants looted their house before committing the heinous act.
The report further said, another individual sustained bullet wound in Dhulian within the Samserganj block. The region has witnessed large-scale unrest, with reports of vehicles being torched and roads blocked during protests. The violence has prompted heightened security measures and ongoing investigations by local authorities.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act has started widespread protests across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that her government will not implement the Act, urging citizens to maintain peace and harmony.
BSF was also deployed in some areas of the district bordering Bangladesh. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said 118 people have been arrested so far in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence. He said the number would rise as raids continue. He urged people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours being spread on social media.
