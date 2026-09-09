2 Domestic Helps Suspected in Rs. 2.5 Crore Theft from Delhi Businessman’s House

New Delhi: Cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 2.5 crore were allegedly stolen from a businessman’s house in Delhi’s Timarpur area while his family was away in Australia, police said.

Two domestic helps, who had keys to the house, have emerged as prime suspects and are absconding.

According to police, businessman Anuj Gupta lives on the first floor of Rivera Apartments on Mall Road in Timarpur, while his younger brother Anshul resides in another portion of the flat.

Anuj had travelled to Australia with his family on September 2. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when his nephew Ujjwal reached the first floor and found the flat’s door open, with cupboards open and belongings scattered.

Advertisement

Police said Anshul had left for his shop on Saturday and returned at around 10 pm, but the theft was not detected at that time.

He subsequently informed the police, following which a team from Timarpur police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Police examined CCTV footage from the apartment and surrounding areas, during which the movement of two suspects was detected.

The domestic help, identified as Anil and Vicky, reportedly entered the flat on September 5 and have been absconding.

Police suspect that the two may have been aware of the cash and valuables kept inside the house, and their possible involvement is being investigated.

After being informed about the theft, Anuj returned to Delhi from Australia and provided police with a list of the stolen cash and valuables. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore.

Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects. Police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts and examining CCTV footage, their movements and contacts as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Delhi Police have registered an e-FIR after an unidentified person allegedly stole jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.75 lakh from a house in the Tagore Garden area of the national capital on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the theft was received at about 10:23 am vide GD No. 36A at the Rajouri Garden police station.

On receiving the call, EO SI Prakash Kashyap reached the spot at House No. C-39, Tagore Garden, where it was found that some unknown person had allegedly stolen cash and jewellery from the house.