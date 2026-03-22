Two Electricians Killed, Owner Injured After Renovated Slab Collapsed in Hyderabad's Kundanbagh

Hyderabad: Two electricians, a father and son, were killed, and the house owner sustained serious injuries after a renovated slab collapsed in the Kundanbagh area within the Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Devdas and Vivek, who were father and son electricians who had come for electrical work at the residence. According to police, the incident occurred when the duo was discussing the electrical work with the owner at the time of the slab collapse.

Panjagutta Police said the deceased were father and son who had come for electric work.

"The deceased, Devdas and Vivek, were father and son who had come for electric work. We have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The injured owner has been shifted to the hospital, and we are currently investigating the matter," Panjagutta Police said.

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The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the slab collapse. The owner of the house, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway.