Two Fort Visits, One Murder Plot: Before Ketan's Death, Accused Made One Failed Murder Attempt, Says Father

New Delhi: Shocking new details have emerged in the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, suggesting that the fatal push from Lohagad Fort on June 18 was not the first attempt on his life.

According to exclusive details shared by Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, the accused had allegedly made an earlier failed bid to kill him at the same location days before the murder.

Speaking after the arrest of Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, Vishal Agarwal claimed that the couple had visited Lohagad Fort multiple times in the weeks leading up to the incident, with each visit allegedly forming part of a carefully planned conspiracy.

The first visit took place on May 31 after Siya allegedly insisted on going to the fort with Ketan. A second trip was planned for June 4, but Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

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According to the family, Siya later raised the issue again, saying she had been denied permission earlier. On June 14, Ketan and Siya returned to Lohagad Fort.

During that visit, Vishal Agarwal alleged that Siya attempted to push Ketan off the cliff but failed. When questioned, she allegedly claimed she had suddenly spotted a snake and lost her balance, convincing Ketan that the incident was accidental.

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Four days later, on June 18, Siya once again insisted on visiting Lohagad Fort, allegedly telling Ketan that she wanted to celebrate her birthday there as it fell on June 19. Investigators now believe that this trip was the final execution of the alleged murder plot.

Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, accusing them of conspiring to kill Ketan by pushing him into a deep gorge at the fort and initially portraying the death as an accident.

Both accused are in police custody till June 29 as investigators continue to probe the case.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal's father said that If Siya Goyal didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately.He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing and the loss of his 26-year-old son.He said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February and recalled that an aborad visit had been planned.

"They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport...Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler...The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top...The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly," he said.

He lauded the support provided by SP Sandeep Singh Gill and said the police official shared the details with them and arrested both individuals.

"Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court...If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed...Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?" he asked.

Ketan Aarwal's father said that the case should be fast-tracked and the accused should be given strictest punishment."My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost...The accused are punished as quickly as possible...They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone," he said.

Vishal Agarwal's mother said that Siya Goyal had "lied and betrayed her". "My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She (Siya) betrayed me and lied...There was nothing suspicious; we didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person...I demand the death penalty for those involved in the incident," she said.