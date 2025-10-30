Found Aiding LeT Ops In J&K, Two Govt Employees Dismissed

Srinagar: In a decisive action under the Union Territory’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees for their alleged involvement in activities “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

The two employees, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both working in the School Education Department, were dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution, which empowers the government to terminate a public servant without an inquiry in the interest of national security.

According to sources, Ghulam Hussain, a teacher from Mahore tehsil in Reasi district, was functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Investigations revealed that Hussain maintained active contact with LeT operatives, provided logistical support and channelled funds for recruitment drives in Reasi and adjoining areas.

The second employee, Majid Iqbal Dar, a teacher who was earlier appointed as a lab assistant on compassionate grounds, was later promoted within the department. Dar, officials said, was actively involved in narco-terrorism, using drug money to fund LeT’s terror network. He also played a role in radicalizing local youth and had links to IED-related conspiracies in Rajouri. Even during his detention, authorities found evidence of his continued efforts to radicalize others and maintain contact with terror handlers.

Invoking sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor said it was “not expedient to hold an inquiry in the interest of the security of the State”. Accordingly, both employees were dismissed from service with immediate effect.

This move forms part of the administration’s broader crackdown on individuals within government ranks found supporting or sympathising with terrorist organisations. Over the past few years, the J&K administration has dismissed several such employees, including teachers, police personnel, and clerks, linked to terror outfits or involved in anti-national activities.