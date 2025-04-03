Bombs Hurled, Shots Fired: Heavy Police Deployment in West Bengal's Murshidabad as Violent Clashes Erupt

Updated April 3rd 2025, 14:24 IST
Murshidabad: A dispute over territorial dominance between two factions of Trinamool Congress workers turned violent in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday, leading to large-scale bombing and stone-pelting. The situation escalated late at night, forcing police to step in and bring the situation under control.
According to local sources, the clash stemmed from a quarrel between two children, which snowballed into a full-blown fight between rival TMC groups in the Lalkhandia area under Raghunathgunj police station. As tensions flared, crude bombs were hurled, and both sides engaged in heavy stone-pelting, leaving the area on edge.
READ MORE: 4 Suspected Terrorists Steal Family’s Phone in Majalta After Fleeing Kathua Encounter | Republic World
Police rushed to the spot and managed to disperse the warring groups. A heavy security presence has been deployed in the area to prevent further violence. Officials said they are investigating the incident and identifying those responsible for the bombing.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 3rd 2025, 14:03 IST