Bombs Hurled, Shots Fired: Heavy Police Deployment in West Bengal's Murshidabad as Violent Clashes Erupt

Murshidabad: A dispute over territorial dominance between two factions of Trinamool Congress workers turned violent in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday, leading to large-scale bombing and stone-pelting. The situation escalated late at night, forcing police to step in and bring the situation under control.

According to local sources, the clash stemmed from a quarrel between two children, which snowballed into a full-blown fight between rival TMC groups in the Lalkhandia area under Raghunathgunj police station. As tensions flared, crude bombs were hurled, and both sides engaged in heavy stone-pelting, leaving the area on edge.