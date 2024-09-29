Published 14:55 IST, September 29th 2024
Two Held From UP's Ballia Railway Station with Illegal Arms, Ammunition
Two people have been arrested from Ballia railway station for allegedly carrying 825 illegal live cartridges and a country-made pistol, a GRP official said
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two people have been arrested from Ballia railway station for allegedly carrying 825 illegal live cartridges and a country-made pistol, a GRP official said | Image: Unsplash
