Maritime Relief: 2 More Indian LPG Carriers Exit Strait of Hormuz, 18 Vessels Still Being Monitored

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Government of India confirmed on Sunday, March 29, 2026, that two major LPG carriers have successfully transited the Western Persian Gulf region.

The vessels, BW TYR and BW ELM, are now navigating safely toward Indian shores, carrying a combined cargo of approximately 94,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquefied petroleum gas.

Strategic Transit and Arrival Timelines

The safe passage of these tankers follows weeks of intense diplomatic coordination and maritime monitoring.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the vessels are scheduled to reach their respective destinations within the next 48 hours.

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BW TYR: Expected to dock at Mumbai Port on March 31, 2026.

BW ELM: En route to New Mangalore Port, with an estimated arrival on April 1, 2026.

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The delivery of 94,000 MT of LPG is a critical reprieve for the domestic market, as the government continues to prioritise household cooking gas supplies over industrial requirements during the ongoing maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Safety of Remaining Seafarers

While the exit of these two carriers marks a successful mission, the government remains on high alert. According to official data,18 Indian-flagged vessels remain in the western Persian Gulf region.

Onboard these ships are 485 Indian seafarers who are currently being monitored around the clock by the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping).

The DG Shipping has established a 24-hour control room to handle queries from the families of seafarers and to coordinate with Indian Navy warships stationed near strategic chokepoints.

To date, the government has facilitated the safe repatriation of hundreds of Indian nationals from the war-affected zones in West Asia.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, the Ministry confirmed that port operations across India remain normal, with no reported congestion.