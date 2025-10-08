Two Indian Soldiers Missing After Kashmir Snowstorm; Search Operations Continue Amid Harsh Weather

Srinagar: Two Indian Army personnel have gone missing in the mountain terrain of South Kashmir’s Kishtwar Range after a severe snowstorm struck the area on the night of October 6-7, according to official sources. The soldiers were part of an operational team deployed in high-altitude terrain when they lost contact during the whiteout conditions triggered by heavy snowfall.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the development via a social media post, stating, "On the intervening night of 6/7 Oct, an operational team on Kishtwar Range confronted a severe snow storm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intensive search and rescue operations have been launched but are hampered by prevailing adverse weather conditions."

The incident occurred in the Gadool-Kokernag region of Anantnag district, which has witnessed over two feet of snow in the past 48 hours. The area has been under heavy cordon since the morning of October 7, with multiple search teams including Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and local rescue units combing the snow-covered slopes and ravines for any trace of the missing personnel.

Local authorities have attributed the incident to extreme weather conditions, ruling out any militant involvement as of now. Police officials in Anantnag stated that the jawans are "believed to have lost contact due to the intense snowstorm and difficult terrain."

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing. However, the situation on the ground is extremely challenging due to continuous snowfall, poor visibility, and risk of avalanches," said a senior police officer.

The Kishtwar and Kokernag mountain ranges are part of a remote, inhospitable belt that becomes particularly perilous during early winter storms. Sudden weather shifts and thick snow make rescue operations difficult and dangerous.