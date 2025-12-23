Two Killed, Bhagwa Flag Bearers Beaten: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Government Over Violence During Protest

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police over alleged violence during a protest, claiming that innocent people were beaten and two persons were brutally killed.

Addressing the media, Adhikari compared Mamata Banerjee to Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh, alleging similar treatment of Hindus. “She is the same as Yunus in Bangladesh. We are with Bangladeshi Hindus”, he said.

‘Peaceful Protest Turned Violent’

Adhikari claimed that the protest was entirely peaceful and accused the police of targeting protesters carrying Bhagwa flags. “The protest was peaceful. She has beaten everyone who were carrying Bhagwa flags”, he said, blaming the state administration for escalating the situation.

Allegations of Brutal Killings

The BJP leader further alleged that the violence resulted in the brutal murder of a 40-year-old man and a minor boy, holding the state police responsible. “Mamata police didn’t do good. A 40-year man and a boy were brutally murdered”, Adhikari said.

Family to Approach High Court

According to Adhikari, the families of the victims are preparing to seek legal remedy. “The family is going to approach the High Court. We will support them”, he stated, assuring full backing from the BJP government.

Political Attack Ahead of Elections

Escalating his political attack ahead of the upcoming elections, Adhikari called for a change in government. “Bring BJP in the upcoming election. We will teach them how to become anti-national”, he said, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of suppressing dissent.

No Official Police Response Yet