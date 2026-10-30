Two Killed, Two Injured After Crane Collapsed at Under-Construction Site in Nagpur

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Two people were killed, and two others were injured after a crane collapsed while being dismantled at an under-construction Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building site in Nagpur on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne said.

Maharashtra Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Madne, told reporters in Nagpur, "At the construction site, a crane operator and three accompanying labourers were at work. At 10:30 AM, the crane was being dismantled; during this process, one person, the operator or one of his associates, died on the spot, while two others are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital."

"The police will certainly investigate whether this was due to a mechanical failure or human error. We are also examining whether the required safety protocols were followed. For now, we have registered an 'Accidental Death' (AD) case, and our Senior Police Inspector (PI) is conducting the investigation..."

He said that an investigation has been started.

Advertisement

"Two deceased have been identified: Vishwanath Kathane, a resident of Bhandara district, and Mukesh Nishad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Two other labourers, who sustained injuries, are from Jharkhand and are currently receiving treatment at Orion Hospital..."

Advertisement