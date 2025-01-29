Published 14:43 IST, January 29th 2025
Two Maoists Including Woman Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jharkhand
Two Maoists including a woman were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand
Chaibasa: Two Maoists including a woman were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand 's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters town, in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.
"A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am. Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation," Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.
He said two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the place of occurrence.
He said that a search operation was still underway in the area.
