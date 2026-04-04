Two Men Found Dead in West Delhi House; No Visible Injury Marks Found, Probe On

Delhi: Two men were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on Friday evening, police said.

Officials said that a PCR call was received at the Uttam Nagar police station around 6:55 pm, informing them about two bodies lying inside a residence near Metro Pillar Number 743. A police team rushed to the spot and found the deceased in a rented accommodation.

Police said that the victims have been identified as Devender (50), a resident of Mohan Garden, and Amit Kumar (48), who lived in JJ Colony in Hastsal. Both men were staying as tenants in the house owned by Naresh (65).

Police said the crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts inspected the scene.

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“No visible external injuries were found on the bodies,” an officer said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination.

Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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Officials said all possible angles are being probed to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths.